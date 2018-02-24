‘Ladies Legends Accolade’ in Hyderabad on April 22

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: To bring trailblazing women legends together on a single platform, Raja Ratna Health Care and Educational Trust in collaboration with the Tutors Pride is organising the ‘Lady Legends Accolades’ on April 22.

Speaking to press persons here on Friday, Raja Ratna Health Care and Educational Trust, managing trustee, Satya Yerra said the idea was to identify women legends in the making and felicitate them. “Through Lady Legends, a platform is sought to be created for the women to share their knowledge and help solve the issues of others,” he said.

Tutors Pride India, Head of Operations, Dr Ankam said so far 400 nominations were received from across the State for 100 Lady Legend awards being proposed by them. For filing nominations, the last date is March 3 and those interested can visit at nominations@ladylegends.org or www.ladylegends.org.