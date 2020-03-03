Lady Gaga’s next album titled ‘Chromatica’, to release on April 10

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Los Angeles: Pop star Lady Gaga’s much-awaited sixth album is titled ‘Chromatica’ and it is slated to be released on April 10.

According to Variety, the LP will contain 16 songs and be executive produced by Gaga and producer-songwriter Michael Tucker, whose stage name is Bloodpop.

“Chromatica” will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, various vinyl colours, and cassette. Gaga, 33, also shared the update on Twitter Monday.

“Welcome to ‘Chromatica’, coming April 10. Pre-order now. This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime,” she tweeted with the link.

Last week, Gaga released her first solo pop single in three years, “Stupid Love”, from the new album.

She dropped her last solo LP, “Joanne”, in October 2016 and supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance.