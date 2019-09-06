Lady Legend best bet for Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:42 pm

Pune: The S. Attaollahi-trained Lady Legend has the best chance to win in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Grade 3) 1200 metres a terms for horses 4-years-old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails will be announced one hour before the commencement of the first race, which starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Golden Era 1, See The Sunrise 2, Splash 3

2. Westeros 1, Destined For Glory 2, Dragonmoss 3

3. Seventh Mile 1, Ithaca 2, Bait And Switch 3

4. Augustus Caesar 1, Mozart 2, Notting Hill 3

5. Lady Legend 1, Iron Age 2, Perfect Star 3

6. Sixth Emperor 1, Suarez 2, Stick To The Plan 3

Day’s Best: Augustus Caesar.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

