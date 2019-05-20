Lagadapati Sridhar: Like father, like son

By | Published: 1:25 am

Yevadu Thakkuva Kaadu, a remake of Tamil Golisoda, which earned Rs 20 crore at the box office, is set to release on May 24, in Kannada and Telugu. Producer Sridhar Lagadapati talks about the hard work and effort his son Sahidev Vikram put into the film, which marks his debut as a hero.

If one observes the banner of Ramalakshmi Cine Creations, we can see a small child who is businessman-turned-producer Lagadapati Sridhar’s second son Sahidev Vikram.

That was his first exposure to camera and Vikram was, later, seen in films which came from their home production. Having made an appearance in the movie Viyyalavaari kayyalu at the age of 5, he was also seen in movies like Sneha Geetham, Race Gurram, Rudrammadevi, Naa Peru Surya. “After 8 movies as a child actor, Vikram has done Yevadu Thakkuva Kaadu along with four other children, and he has done a fabulous job,” says the proud father and producer of the film.

This movie, which has Priyanka Jain of the daily soap Mouna Ragam fame as the leading lady, is directed by Raghu Jaya. Music is by Hari Gowra and Sai Karthik. A raw commercial drama, the story revolves around the teenagers and lower middle class boys and their struggle.

Sridhar says: “Though teenagers are careless, they are fearless, committed to their goal/aim, and have unbreakable unity; they fight for friends and then for themselves. This is what the movie represents.”

Vikram is the leader of his gang in the movie — which had a 50-day schedule — and has a romantic track. “I was really happy to see his acting skills in a rustic raw look. He was just 15 when he acted in this movie.”

In spite of being born with a silver spoon, Vikram grew up like any normal kid and had to work hard to become an all-rounder. “I was told that during a shoot schedule in Kolkata, where the character was to be dumped in the garbage, the director asked Vikram to sleep in the garbage, a real garbage dump on the river side; he slept there without a word, or any hesitation,” says Sridhar. This shows how committed Vikram is towards acting. The youngster is currently in New York learning the nuances of acting, direction, lighting workshops for his future projects.