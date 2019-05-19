Lagadapati’s bogus surveys mislead people: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

By | Correspondent | Published: 7:25 pm

Visakhapatnam: It has become a habit with former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal to conduct bogus surveys and mislead the people, according to former Minister and YSR Congress Party State general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao.

Talking to reporters in the jaggery town of Anakapalle near here on Sunday, he noted that Lagadapati had addressed a press conference on Saturday on the eve of repolling in Chandragiri, only to influence the voters by claiming that ‘people had mounted the cycle’ only to benefit Chandrababu Naidu.

“It is a pity that he has gone ahead with such announcements in violation of Election Commission rules. Last time also, he tried to mislead people in Telangana Assembly elections saying that the Mahakootami of TDP, Congress and others would win but he was far off the mark with TRS scoring a resounding victory,” he pointed out.

Veerabhadra Rao also opined that Lagadapati came out with such surveys to increase the odds against the winner and help bookies and punters.

This way, the former MP had made a lot of money during the Telangana polls and now trying to repeat it which had to be checked, he felt, and added such bogus surveys would not stop YSRCP winning the elections as the voters had already cast their vote in favour of Jagan’s party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.