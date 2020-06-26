‘Laila Manju’ explores drag culture

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Mumbai: The poster of Prem Soni’s interestingly titled film “Laila Manju” was unveiled on Friday.

The film revolves around two British-born Punjabi boys who, in a bid to save their heritage restaurant in Southall, must participate in London’s most popular beauty contest. The film is based on the drag race, and highlights the issue of racism.

“Balika Vadhu” fame Shashank Vyas, Miss Diva Universe India 2018 Nehal Chudasama, and Abhimanyu Tomar play the lead roles, with Jimmy Sheirgill and Iulia Vantur essaying pivotal roles.

“‘Laila Manju’ has been made with a lot of passion, I am extremely happy to see how the film has shaped up. I cannot wait for the audience to see this interesting tale that is a labour of love. It is India’s first film based on the drag race. The film has a strong social message of equality and deals with racism. The social message in today’s time is extremely relevant and we as a team have always stood by the fact that each person has the right to live their life their way. It is imperative to voice out matters about equality and racism,” said Soni.