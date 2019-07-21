Lakdi-ka-pul to get fancy accessory

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Lakdi-ka-pul junction will now be decked up with a new model designed after its name, reflecting the area’s significance and history.

Under the junction development programme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing a model of a wooden bridge (Lakdi-ka-pul) at the traffic island near the petrol pump towards Khairatabad from the Masab Tank-end. Under it will be a lawn with flowering plants, and some space for visitors to take selfies.

The idea is to beautify the traffic island with an appropriate model that could reflect the area’s significance, Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Musharraf Ali Faruqui said. The junction development and beautification project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 18 lakh and is expected to be unveiled in about two weeks. The model will be made of a steel frame with ceramic exteriors, which appear like wood, Faruqui said.

Depending on the feedback and location feasibility, similar initiatives would be taken up at other junctions. Location-specific or history-oriented artefacts of the particular area would be installed at other junctions as well, he said.

