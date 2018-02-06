Lake police rescue two from suicide bid in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: One man allegedly committed suicide in the Hussain Sagar, while two others were rescued just in time by the police, all in separate incidents on Monday.

The Hyderabad Lake Police found the body of a man floating in the lake on Monday morning. The man, who later was identified as S Balakrishna, 37, a resident of Asif Nagar, according to his family was depressed for the past few months. He had both financial and health issues, they said. A case has been booked by the Ramgopalpet police and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

In other case, the Lake Police rescued two persons, a man and a woman, from two separate suicide attempts in the wee hours of Monday. According to police, it was around 2.35 am that the 22-year-old woman from Dhoolpet came to the ‘Luv Hyd’ art installation and tried to jump into the lake. She was rescued and when enquired, she revealed that she was fed up with life and wanted to kill herself. She was handed over to the Bharosa Centre for counseling.

In another case, a 25-year-old man from Domalguda came to the Lepakshi point and tried to jump into the lake around 2.45am. The man, an auto-rickshaw driver, was in an inebriated condition. He was counseled and handed over to his family.