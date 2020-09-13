Lake police rescue woman from committing suicide in Karimnagar

A resident of Laxmi village, Ramadugu mandal, Kandi Kavitha (30) arrived at LMD to end life by jumping into dam waters

Karimnagar: Lake police rescued a woman who tried to commit suicide by jumping into Lower Manair Dam on Sunday afternoon.

A resident of Laxmi village, Ramadugu mandal, Kandi Kavitha (30) arrived at LMD to end life by jumping into dam waters. Suspecting the movements of the woman, Lake Police questioned her and shifted her from the spot.

On questioning, she revealed that unable to tolerate harassment by in-laws, she had decided to end life. Later, she was handed over to her brother, said the police.

