Lakes will be filled with Kaleshwaram water soon: Harish rao

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao instructed the officials and public representatives to be prepared to get the lakes located along the right canal of Ranganyaka Sagar filled with Kaleshwaram water as the Irrigation Department is gearing up to conduct wet run of pumps to release water into Ranganayaka Sagar shortly.

Rao, who visited the villages located along the right canal of the project on Saturday, said, the lakes, check dams located in Siddipet Urban, Siddipet Rural and Nanganur Mandals will be filled with the Kaleshwaram water.

The Minister also enquired about the progress of the land acquisition to dig canals in these parts of the district. He suggested the farmers to build outlets at all the irrigations tanks so that they can irrigate their fields with Godavari water.

Talking to the farmers, those who were having fields along the right canal, he asked the farmers to dig minor canals in their fields to get their fields irrigated.

