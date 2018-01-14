Thousands of devotees witness ‘Makara jyothi’ at Sabarimala

By | Published: 8:02 pm 8:52 pm

Sabarimala: Lakhs of pilgrims at Sabarimala on Sunday evening witnessed the ‘celestial’ light that appeared on the horizon thrice in quick succession, sparking religious fervour.

The sighting of the ‘celestial’ light is considered the most holy event in the two-month peak festival season which ends within a few days.

Called ‘Makara jyothi’, the sighting takes place every year on the first day of the Malayalam month in January.

By Sunday morning itself, every inch of space at the temple top and the nearby hills was occupied by pilgrims, mostly from the southern states.

Soon after 6.45 p.m., the first light appeared, amid religious cries, followed by the second and third lights.

Medical professional Arun Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh, told IANS that even though he has been to the temple two times, this is the first time that he is here to witness the celestial light.

“I am really happy that I saw this and feel deeply content,” said Reddy.

The Sabarimala temple is situated on the Western Ghat ranges, four km uphill from Pamba river in Pathanamthitta district in central Kerala.