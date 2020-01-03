Lakshmi is all diva in Insta post

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Actor Lakshmi Manchu knows how to keep her followers on their toes. The multitalented artiste who loves being active on social media, and is part of many NGO programmes, is good at balancing small and big screen projects. Over time, she has become well-known for her work as a producer and television presenter in Telugu cinema and American television.

The beauty recently finished a show named Feet Up With The Stars where she gets up close and personal asking them questions fans are eager to know the answers to. Wishing fans a happy new year, she took to her instagram all dressed up in a off white sari paired with long earrings. She posted the picture with the caption, “May you all live your best life… 2020 here we go … thank you for your love and warmth.. You are my strength and energy. I promise to strive to be the best.”

