Lakshmi Mangipudi turns scrap into souvenirs

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 7:59 pm

Entrepreneur Lakshmi Mangipudi’s range of handmade Jupiter gifts and crafts came about in 2015 as she wanted to do something with natural fiber products. She started small by selling handmade products online through various portals. “Once I understood that people like them and there are buyers, I started selling the products in local exhibitions where like-minded people gather,” explains Lakshmi.

Her products are handmade, eco-friendly and biodegradable; they are not only colourful, stylish, and modern, but also unique in terms of gifting. What’s more, they can be used as return gifts, home decor and lifestyle accessories. “The products are made of leaves from different plants and grass which usually go waste. “My vision is to retrieve the old and dying art of weaving as well as promoting Indian products in a big way on a larger platform,” says Lakshmi. Having observed the trends over the years, Lakshmi now has a clear idea on how the markets work.

“I want to make this initiative more reachable to people and create awareness about the idea of gifting naturally. So, they are not only eco-friendly, but also budget-friendly too,” adds Lakshmi.

They try to be unique in selling their products by choosing to be different. They use almost 300 plus utility products from materials such as 14 different types of grasses and leaves, bamboo, wood, paper mache, banana bark, kauna grass, palm leaf, kora grass, cotton, sabai grass, date palm leaves, madhur katha, screw pine and coconut fiber. “We also support more than 200 women. They have been trained to customise any product according to the likes of the customer in colour, weave and material.”

Among the artisans attached to her initiative are those from Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. They directly interact with the artisans and try to give them employment so everybody reaps the benefits.

