Lakshmi Sami, Dhruv emerge chess champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: Lakshmi Sami Raj from Bharathi Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills and Dhur Adatia from Secunderabad Public School emerged champions in the junior and senior categories at the Delhi School of Excellence’s 6th inter-school chess tournament on Saturday.

DPS’s B Dhruvan Reddy and Phoenix Green’s Aditya Sai took second and third places respectively in the junior category. In the senior category, Gouthami Vidya Kshetra’s Mokshagna and DPS, Hyderabad’s B Akhil stood at second and third place respectively.

Final Standings: Juniors: 1. Lakshmi Sami Raj (Bharathi Vidya Bhavan – Jubilee Hills), 2. B Dhruvan Reddy (DPS-Hyderabad), 3. Aditya Sai (Phoenix Greens), Sri Varsha K (Kennedy Vidya Bhavan-AS Rao Nagar); Seniors: 1. Dhruv Adatia (Secunderabad Public School), 2. Mokshagna (Gouthami Vidya Kshetra), 3.Akhil B (DPS Hyderabad), 4. Hider (DSE, Attapur).

