Lakshmi Vilas Bank organises health camp in AP

Hyderabad: Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Bhavanipuram Branch, Vijayawada on Wednesday organised a health camp which was availed by several customers and the general public. The health camp under Cigna TTK Health Insurance and Vasan Eye Care had free BP, sugar, arthritis and eye tests, according to a press release issued by Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Sree Hari, Assistant Vice President, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Vijayawada, BA Durga Prasad, Branch Manager and other officials of the bank took part in the health camp, the release added.

