Laksh’s passion for cinema is evident in Valayam: Adivi Sesh

By | Published: 7:05 pm

“Actor Laksh was my neighbour but later he became a close friend. I know how people dream big in movie industry. I came through the experience of having a dream, passion and pain. Honestly, I believe in passion more than friendship in the field. We all belong to cinema only when we work with passion.

Young talent Laksh has that passion. Now I can see the same passion in the theatrical trailer of Valayam,” said actor Adivi Sesh. He was speaking during the trailer launch event of upcoming suspense thriller Valayam which is stars Laksh Chadalavada and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles.

Debutant Ramesh Kudumula is being introduced to the film industry with Valayam. The movie is being bankrolled by Padmavathi Chadalavada under the banner Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films. The male lead actor Laksh pinned high hopes on the suspense thriller.

Speaking during the event, he said, “I know about the team effort since I came from sports background. And if the movies become successful, the whole team will get the credit. It would not have been possible without my father’s support.

Valayam is releasing in theatres on February 21.” “The recently released teaser has a new look, but the trailer raised the expectations in me. Hero Laksh wears a new look in the movie. His body language, too, seems to be very different in the film. He is an actor with dedication. I wish the movie will reap success at the box office,” said producer Shobharani.

