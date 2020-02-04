Lallaguda: Modernisation of Carriage Workshop on cards

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Carriage Workshop in Lallaguda, which maintains rail coaches of the South Central Railway (SCR), is on the path of modernisation with several work stations, equipment and machinery being made available here to turn it as one of the top premier coach maintenance facilities on Indian Railways.

Several modern facilities such as LHB work station, dynamic wheel balancing machine, application of Industry 4.0 on critical wheel production machines, shock absorber testing machine and airbrake sub-stores have been already inaugurated while efforts are on to complete the pre-inspection shop which is under construction. In this shop, coaches undergo pre-inspection before they move for main inspection.

Established in 1893 as the locomotive, carriage and wagon workshop under the Nizam State Railway, the Lallaguda Workshop complex is one of the oldest surviving examples of modern industrial architecture in the city, SCR officials say.

It signalled the beginning of major industry in the State. A few structures in use today are from the time of the workshop’s initial commissioning. Restored wagons, coaches and a variety of art facts related to railway history have been preserved and quite a few are displayed at the site. Because of phasing out of steam locomotives, the workshop took up periodic overhauling (POH) of all types of BG coaches and was named as Carriage Workshop in 1997.

Railway officials said modernisation of workshop was sanctioned in 2007-08 while the execution of the work began in 2009. The main aim of this project to ensure uni-flow movement of coaches received for POH. Already works such as construction of a new paint shop shed with roofing and flooring was completed at a cost of over Rs 8 crore, while roofing and flooring of three bays was done with Rs 4.5 crore and conversion of old wheel shop into new corrosion shop was done with Rs 4.6 crore.

The workshop has a workforce of 2,671 and has rail track length of 8.25 km. Apart from automated coach testing the workforce inspects wheels and axle to detect internal cracks.

Recently SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected all the maintenance and repair shops at the workshop and expressed his satisfaction in adapting new technology to upgrade the working skills.

