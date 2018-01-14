Lalu’s supporters visit Ranchi jail with dahi-chura, return dejected

By | Published: 7:07 pm 8:17 pm

Ranchi: Scores of supporters of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav thronged the jail here on Sunday with ‘dahi-chura’ and ’tilkut’ on the occasion of Makar Sankranti but failed to meet him — and unable to offer him the traditional goodies they returned dejected.

The former Chief Minister is currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail after his conviction by a Ranchi court in a fodder scam case and ordered to undergo imprisonment for three-and-half years.

Workers of Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal went to the jail despite the fact that no one is allowed to meet him. However, as per the jail manual, all items meant for the former Union Minister are deposited at the jail gates and handed over to him after an entry is made in a register.

Some of Lalu Yadav’s supporters recalled that they visited Patna in the past and enjoyed ‘dahi-chura’ (curd dish consumed in the morning hours in Bihar) served at his official residence on Makar Sankranti. However, they said, they were satisfied that at least this time around they were doing the same for their leader.

“We are disappointed as we are not celebrating Makar Sankranti this time with our leader. I have brought ’tilkut’ (sweets containing sugar/jaggery and sesame seeds) and ‘dahi-chura’ for Lalu-ji. But I was not allowed to meet him,” Janki Yadav rued.

A lavish ‘dahi-chura’ feast was organised on Makar Sankranti at Lalu Yadav’s Patna residence every year in the past, which was attended not only by RJD workers and leaders but also those from other parties.