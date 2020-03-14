Lamakaan closed from Monday to March 30

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Lamakaan, the open cultural centre in Hyderabad has decided to close from Monday to March 30 in view of the coronavirus scare. According to information available, the anniversary celebrations will continue on Sunday, but the facility will be shut from Monday. All programmes that were scheduled are being cancelled. The canteen at Lamakaan would also be closed.

Lamakaan is the much sought after place in Hyderabad where socially conscious people gather to exchange their ideas. Lamakaan, the non-profit organisation provides space for events such as arts, literature, music and organises debates on various issues.

