Lambadas urged to emulate teachings of Sevalal Maharaj

By | Published: 12:47 am

NIRMAL: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday urged Lambadas to emulate teachings of their spiritual leader Sevalal. He was speaking at Sevalal’s 281st birth celebrations held here on Wednesday. He was joined by Zilla Parishad K Vijayalaxmi and Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik and Collector Musharraf Farooqui Ali.

Addressing the gathering, Indrakaran said the TRS government was extending financial aid of Rs 6,000 for performing prayers at temples of Sevalal and Jagadamba Devi, besides granting funds for constructing shrines in rural parts. He stated that tribals would be given pattas or rights of ownership over forest lands being tilled by them soon.

The Minister underlined the need to protect environment which was instrumental in existence of all beings. He wanted financial empowerment of tribals. He added that the government was giving paramount importance to festivals and traditions of all sections of society like never before by allocating adequate funds. Earlier, he unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The ZP chairperson said the government was leaving no stone unturned for protecting the culture and traditions of various communities. Rekha Naik sought a building in district headquarters for Lambadas. Collector Musharraf urged the Lambadas to follow teachings of Sevalal and requested them to plant saplings and raise them. He urged them to refrain from consuming liquor.

Indrakaran Reddy was felicitated by leaders of Lambada community. Cultural programmes and traditional dances by women artistes enthralled audiences. Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, All India Banjara Seva Sangh honorary president Amar Singh Tilawat, State president A Shyam Naik, TRS leader K Ramkishan Reddy, ZP Chief Executive Officer Sudheer Reddy, District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Tribal Welfare Officer Srinivas Reddy and Nirmal Revenue Divisional Officer Prasunamba were present.

