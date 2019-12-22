‘Lamborghini’ to become a rage again

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall are all set to go club-hopping, post release of the Lamborghini song from ‘Jai Mummy Di’. After releasing the first song of Jai Mummy Di, Mummy Nu Pasand – the makers are all set to release the second song from the film titled, Lamborghini.

Interestingly, the song is all set to release on December 23. The makers will be promoting the song in the clubs of Mumbai which stands true to its essence of being a groovy number.

Talking about Lamborghini, Neha Kakkar said, “The song has been recreated by Meet Bros. and this is my second song with Jassi Gill. We had initially done a song where we got some spectacular response from the audience. People wanted us to get back with another superhit song, and here we are with Lamborghini. This song is very special to me because we have been featured and we had a lot fun shooting. The steps in the song are catchy yet pretty simple and I am looking forward to a heart-warming response from the audience.”

The original song had become a rage amongst the audience because of its catchy music and Punjabi lyrics.

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

