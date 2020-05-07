Lamborghini to unveil new Huracan sports car in Apple AR

By | Published: 10:40 am

San Francisco: Luxury automobile manufacturer Lamborghini is set to unveil its new Huracan EVO RWD Spyder sports car on Thursday, using Apple’s AR Quick Look technology.

Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the car maker aims to bring its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide.

“New technologies have accelerated rapidly during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities,” Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said in a statement.

One just need to go to the Lamborghini website on iPhone or iPad, simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel drive model can be seen in people’s driveways, yards, or even living rooms.

The virtual experience enables the viewer to rotate and expand the size of the vehicle, including on a 1:1 scale, to look closely at both its exterior and interior details, and to take pictures of the new car.

This functionality will soon be available for the entire Lamborghini range.

“Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple’s augmented reality technology, so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing added.

To use AR, a user need an iPhone or iPad with iOS 11 and an A9 processor or later. This includes iPhone 6 and later, including iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPod touch.