Lamha, Eagle Bluff shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: Lamha and Eagle Bluff worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Break The Ice (App) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Sweet Melody (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, strode out well. Rutilant (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Sree Sree Sree (Koushik) 1-3, 600/46, not extended. Amazing Script (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Phenomenal Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Alta Vita (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47.5, more in hand. Avantika (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Big Brave (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Good Connection (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Days Of Reckoning (AA Vikrant) & Titus (App) 59, 600/45, pair worked well.

1000m:

Air Strike (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Arcade Fire (RB) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Red Snaper (Ajit Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. One One One (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Bayrd (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.

1200m:

NRI Power (Koushik) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Top Saga (RB) 1-12, 800/55, 600/40, not extended. Dumbledore (RB) & 2y-(Green Coast/Opulence) (AA Vikrant) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, former moved well. Top Link (RB), Brilliant View (App) & Saffron Art (Ashhad Asbar) 1-10. 800/55, 600/38, trio handy. Dandy Man (Ashhad Asbar) 1-6, 800/54, 600/40, good.

1200m:

2y-(Oiseau de Feu/Straightforward) (RB) & Rare (AA Vikrant) 1-29, 1000/1-11, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level. Super Act (AA Vikrant) & Wood Bridge (RB) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/51, 600/37, former worked well. Lamha (K Mukesh) & Eagle Bluff (Koushik) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair coming up.

1400m:

That’s My Class (AA Vikrant) 1-45, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/39, not extended.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.