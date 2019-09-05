Land acquisition for Uppal elevated corridor being expedited

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Land and property acquisition for the Uppal elevated corridor is being expedited by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Of the 257 properties required for acquisition to widen the road to 150 feet, 173 have been acquired and 84 were left. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday presented cheques worth Rs 17 crore to property owners who lost their properties as part of the project. This was in addition to the Rs 31 crore already paid to property owners till date and already 33 properties had been demolished to expedite the construction work. A total of seven religious and six government properties were on the stretch identified for road widening.

The Mayor said to provide better transport facilities in the city, GHMC was according top priority to road widening works. Further emphasis was being laid on development of alternate routes to ease traffic flow. Under this initiative, a new route was proposed to be developed from along Musi River from Ali Café, Amberpet via Uppal Metro Station till Asian Multiplex, he said.

Uppal MLA B Subash Reddy said Uppal, which was on the eastern side of the city, was witnessing rapid development activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter