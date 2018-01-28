Land beneficiaries from Mahabubnagar seek govt’s help

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Mahabubnagar: Around 270 beneficiaries from weaker sections who were given plots in 2008 by the then government are appealing to the State government to change its idea of constructing a 132 KV sub-station in the 8.30 acre land allotted to them in Kondapur village of Dhanvada mandal.

In 2008, the State government had given plots to people from weaker sections including SCs, STs and BCs in 8.30 acre land under survey number 328 to 338 in Kondapur village. Each plot measured 150 square feet.

However, due to group politics in the village and due to alleged corrupt practices of MRO who charged Rs 2,000 from each beneficiary to give them pattas, only 170 people got real pattas and the rest were given fake pattas (ownership document or title deed).

Recently, the village sarpanch Gouni Chandrashekar Reddy, vice-sarpanch Bhagavant Reddy and MPTC Bheem Reddy went to court asking the court to cancel all the pattas as they were all fake. Court gave a judgement in favour of the beneficiaries.

But the people’s representatives are planning to construct a 132 KV sub-station in the beneficiaries’ land. The beneficiaries said there was 100 acres of government land in the village where the sub-station could be constructed.

The beneficiaries accept that the present 33/11 KV sub-station which is located in the populated area in the village had become too dangerous and had already claimed eight lives. They were only appealing to the State government to construct the new sub-station elsewhere instead of taking away their property.

Recently, the beneficiaries also submitted a representation to the District Collector during Prajavani, after which attempts to construct a sub-station have stopped. The beneficiaries have urged the government to issue them original pattas as part of revenue records purification programme being undertaken across the State.