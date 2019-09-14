Land for TTD Veda Patashala soon: Sabitha

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday assured Chilkur Balaji chief priest that steps would be initiated for transfer of allotted land for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthams (TTD) Veda Patashala so that TTD can take-up the long pending project at the earliest.

The Minister met 84-year-old Dr MV Soundararajan at Chilkur on Friday and promised to expedite the issues. She also offered prayers at Chilkur Balaji temple, along with her family members. On the occasion, Dr Soundararajan congratulated Sabitha Indra Reddy on assuming charge as Education Minister. The temple authorities thanked her for responding positively to their request and assuring them of resolving the matter.

The Minister was also briefed about the pending initiative of SV Veda Patashala at Chilkur. At present, the Veda Patashala is being run out of a temporary accommodation provided by Rotary in Chilkur, the temple authorities said, adding that for a long time they have been requesting the State government to immediately hand-over the eight-acre land that was ear marked for construction of TTD’s own Ved Patashala for a nominal amount.

