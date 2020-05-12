Land grabber detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued an order detaining A Madhava Reddy, an alleged fraudster and land-grabber, under the Preventive Detention Act here on Monday. He was involved in 10 cases.

Madhava Reddy, along with his associates, were into real estate business in Toopranpet village for the last two decades. An extent of 500 acres has been converted into residential plots and styled as “Green City”, police said. They had first found the plot numbers that were vacant for a long time, procured land document photocopies from sub-registrar offices and then prepared sale deeds. They later registered the plots in their names by impersonating the original owners and sold them at higher prices.

Choutuppal Police had arrested Madhava Reddy in February and seized six fake sale deeds, Rs 7 lakh and two cars from him. To prevent him from committing such illegal activities and to preserve public order, the Commissioner issued the order detaining him under the PD Act.

