Land identified for Telangana Prisons Department fuel outlets

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The proposal mooted by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department to start 20 petrol filling stations in addition to the existing 18 is gathering momentum with land being identified for two of the stations on the city suburbs. The department has identified two sites at Rampally and Keesara for opening two fuel stations and efforts were on to complete the formalities with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Prisons In-charge IG B Saidaiah said.

Ten each fuel stations belonging to BPCL and IOC would be opened in a phased manner. “The two oil companies will bear the establishment costs. We are only providing manpower for running the outlets,” he said, adding that released prisoners would be recruited in the proposed stations with an aim to provide employment to them.

He said the Prisons Department was only providing land that is taken on lease. As it did not have sufficient land, the department is relying on private land owners. Of the 18 existing stations, six are established in the city with the one at Chanchalguda prison recently celebrating its sixth anniversary. In all, the department has generated a net profit of Rs 16.72 crore in 2018 as against Rs 12.85 crore in 2017 through these fuel stations and has provided employment to 247 prisoners, another official said.

The petrol filling station at Chanchalguda prison is generating Rs 30 lakh every day and Rs 2 lakh additional revenue as rent. It is providing employment to 70 prisoners, including 29 released prisoners, working with a salary of Rs 15,000 each. With an aim to attain self-sufficiency by 2020, the department has chalked out plans to open more fuel stations. In addition to petrol pumps, it started ayurvedic villages, spa and food joints among other facilities.