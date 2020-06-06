Land pooling: More incentives for owners in Telangana

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: To encourage the concept of land pooling of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the State government has decided to give more incentives to land owners who come forward to give their land for the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

Bringing key changes in existing rules under the land pooling activity, the government has increased the owner’s share of the developed area to 60:40 ratio as against the 50:50 ratio that was fixed earlier. The owner would get 60 per cent while the HMDA would get 40 per cent.

With the aim of enabling middle-class families own a dream house, the government took a policy decision to pave way for the HMDA’s efforts and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar issued an order in this regard on Friday.

With this, owners will get more benefits and security if they give their land for LPS. The HMDA will take care of all permissions to ensure that the owners do not face any problems. As part of this, the HMDA will bear the nala charges along with the land-use conversion and registration charges. Plots will be allotted to the land owners within six months after draft layout approval.

The land owners will be able to sell or build their plots as per their requirements. Presently, the LPS is in progress for 500 acres under the limits of HMDA.

