Land survey taken up to implement subsidy scheme: Partha Sarathi

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The primary objective behind the land purification survey was to ensure implementation of the Farmers Investment Subsidy Scheme (FISS) in a flawless manner, Agriculture secretary C Partha Sarathi and Chief Commissioner of Land Acquisition (CCLA) director V Karuna said here on Tuesday.

The officals were speaking at a video conference with all District Collectors, Joint Collectors, District Revenue Officers and Agriculture officers.

Partha Sarathi said that based on the revenue officials data on land purification drive, the government would prepare new pattadar passbooks. “The data should be error-free for distribution of mistake-free passbooks to the farmers,” he said, adding that updated land details would play vital role in successful implementation of FISS and other programmes related to farmers in future. He said details such as mandal, village and khata numbers along with passbook numbers should be compiled without any error.

CCLA Director Karuna said the State government conducted an extensive land survey in the State and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to launch input assistance scheme in a big way in the State for which land data was a crucial component.

She said both Revenue and Agriculture officials should work in tandem to make the novel scheme a grand success. Karuna appreciated district officials for working hard to complete phase-I survey, stating that 93 per cent of the land survey details were gathered and wanted officials to complete the database work by the end of January.

Agriculture commissioner Dr M Jaganmohan and other officials from both Revenue and Agriculture participated in the video conference.