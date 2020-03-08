Land to be acquired for Mamnoor airport soon in Warangal 

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Warangal Urban: Revenue authorities have begun the exercise to acquire land for development of the Mamnoor airport to make it operational. The State government has proposed to develop the Mamnoor airport, which is the largest pre-Independence era airport, built by the Nizams at Warangal in 1930.

While 706 acres of land available for this brownfield airport, it requires at least 400 acres of additional land to make it operational. In view of this, the authorities have already identified 195 acres of the land at Nakkalapally village and 235 acres of the land at Gadipelly village adjacent to the airport.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that he had asked the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Warangal K Venka Reddy to take steps for acquiring the land. According to the official sources, the Government is waiting for the techno-feasibility report from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for developing six airports in the State, in addition to the existing Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Though there is a technical issue that the government cannot develop another airport within radius of 150 km from RGIA as per the agreement with the GMR Group, the State government is keen on developing the Mamnoor airport since it is developing Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Geesugonda mandal near Warangal where several foreign companies are setting up their units.

The Mamnoor airport was built to benefit the paper industry at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Azam Zahi mills and it remained in service till 1981.

The airport is being used as NCC Training Centre by No. 4 (A) air squadron for gliding sorties, skeet shooting and aero-modelling at present. No commercial services are being run from this brownfield airport. People belonging to Warangal and its surrounding areas have been demanding for the revival of the Mamnoor airport for a long time. Several attempts were also made for the revival, but to no avail. However, people are now hopeful that their demand will be fulfilled as the TRS government is giving priority for the development of the airports.

Dr Devender Bhukya, a faculty member of the Kakatiya University (KU), said, ” The government must take steps for the revival of the Mamnoor airport since it is located in the second biggest city in Telangana.”

