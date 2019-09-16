Landmark launches indoor amusement centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:17 pm 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: Citymax Hotels India, part of the Landmark Group, which is into leisure and amusement business, has launched Tridom amusement centre at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad.

Tridom, claimed to be India’s largest amusement facility, covers 70,000 sq ft of space featuring indoor rides and interactive games. The facility also features India’s first Paradrop virtual reality.

Landmark Leisure today has amusement-based brands such as Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block and Fun Works, globally. In India the company has been operating Fun City and the new Hyderabad facility marks the first Tridom centre in India.

