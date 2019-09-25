Landmark to expand base in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Landmark Leisure, part of the Middle East retail giant Landmark Group, with interests in leisure, entertainment and amusement business, is looking to expand its presence in Hyderabad and India.

The company has doubled its stores and revenues in India in the last three years and plans to do the same in the next two years. Landmark has so far invested over Rs 1,000 crore in India and Middle East in the entertainment business.

Talking about the potential in Hyderabad, Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure told Telangana Today, “We had been operating our Fun city store in Inorbit Mall. We have now opened our flagship Tridom store in Sarath City Capital Mall. We see a potential in the city to create about 20 stores in the coming years across our brand categories. Hyderabad is so large and widespread. We will make inroads into the city and cater to all communities.”

The company recently launched its flagship Tridom amusement centre in Hyderabad, touted to be the country’s largest indoor amusement facility, with an investment of Rs 50 crore, covering 70,000 sq ft of space (with carpet area of 44,000 sq ft) featuring indoor rides and interactive games in a theme park set up.

The company plans to introduce its third brand ‘Fun Block’ in seven cities of India including Hyderabad, as it sees the city among the best cities of India- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

India plans

Liedtke said, “Indian malls are raising their standards and can today compete with the world’s best. There is room for Indian entertainment in malls to improve. We have over the last three years tried to expand our presence in the country and have amusement stores/centres in close to 30 locations. Indian population is ready for top quality products and is willing to pay for good experience. We have our presence in India with our Fun City centres (for children between 2 and 12) and with the launch of flagship Tridom (for children and adults) indoor amusement centre in Hyderabad, we will create more facilities under the Tridom theme in India, going forward.”

He informed, “Looking at the potential in India, we are going to introduce our third brand Fun Block next year. We have Fun Block stores in the Middle East and we want to bring the same quality stores to India as well. Fun Block is designed to stimulate and challenge kids aged 3-10 years with climbing frames, tunnels, slides, rope bridges and more. We consider ourselves as the market leader in India and we have received enquiries from every top quality mall developer/operator to set up our stores in their malls. We are guided by responsible investments for our future growth in India, the country which can overtake China. We also plan to introduce another brand ‘Jumble’ in India in the next two years.”

The company operates over 100 stores in Middle East and India. He says the company sees growth opportunities in India quoting World Economic Forum’s projection that the country will have 16 mega cities by 2025, with each city having a population of over 10 million. Indian middle class is growing and urban development is happening fast, which makes it a perfect market, he observes.

Landmark has forayed into Lucknow with first Fun City store in the city, and will be foraying into Kolkata, Indore, Udaipur and Kochi. The company today operates 26 Fun City centres with three more likely to be added by December. “Our investment in India is not just building new stores. We have set up technology infrastructure in all our stores. We have completed a year-long IT infrastructure ramp up early this month, with significant investments,” added Liedtke.

Landmark Leisure India Business Head Tarun Rangwani said, “There are only 3-4 large players in India in this space, in the organised segment. Landmark Leisure grew 44 per cent year-on-year last year. Tier-2 cities are getting quality malls. We are partnering with quality mall owners across India. L&T for instance is developing malls in Hyderabad and we will create at least two more stores in next three years.”

