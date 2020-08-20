Landmarks of plastic

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Two year and four months. That’s how long it took for the multitalented software professional Sreenivasulu MR to make a miniature model of the Golden Temple in Amritsar out of pen refills. “I would spend three hours at night working till 1 am in the morning. The model has been made using 1,500 refills. I made sure I finished my office work and time with my family wasn’t affected,” says Sreenivasulu.

Creativity is a byword in his life. He is not only adept at making miniatures out of plastic pen refills, he is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Yakshagana, and sculpts models from chalks. But he is most passionate about the environment which inspired his models of landmark structures across the globe.

“I had a hobby of collecting used pen refills from friends using which I would make small structures out of them. As I grew up, I wanted my creations to inspire people to think about how a small refill can affect the environment so badly and also make them want to visit the landmark,” says Sreenivasulu, who has so far made 10 models from pen refills this way.

“Besides my professional work, I began to conduct ‘Say No to Plastic’ programmes in schools asking students to drop off their used refills in cartons which I then used to make the plastic models. Pen refills are one of the ignorable forms of plastic which may not be involved in plastic recycling process. As most of the pen users are school- and college-going students, there would be enormous impact in the society if we educate them on plastic waste and on 3R principle – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle,” adds the artist.

His first such creation was inspired by the Eiffel Tower which took eight months to create. “If you observe the model, it’s slightly bent on the side because I threw it out of frustration when I couldn’t get the curved shape I wanted. That experience taught me to be more patient and keep persevering. Before working on any model, I research about its layout, carvings, why it was built, etc. Everything is handmade,” says Sreenivasulu.

His other creations include Charminar, Big-Ben Clock, Taj Mahal, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Gateway of India, Seattle Space Needle, Sydney Harbor Bridge and St Philomena Church, Mysore, have been exhibited in various exhibitions such as 103rd edition of Indian Science Congress 2016, Mysore, India and Innovation Festival 2015 held at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru.

A multiple world record holder and featured in the book ‘Transforming Plastic: From pollution to evolution’ by American author Albert Bates, Sreenivasulu’s unique works have now made him a finalist for Rosanna Orlandi RO Plastic Prize 2020 and his artworks will be featured in Rosanna Orlandi Art Gallery in Milan, Italy. The prize is part of Milano Design City which is set to take place from September 28 to October 10.

