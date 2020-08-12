Lands in Karimnagar encroached: Lok Satta

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Karimnagar: Loksatta, an NGO, said that a majority of the government land located in surrounding villages of Karimnagar town have been encroached by land-grabbers.

Lok Satta district president, N Srinivas, said that about 2,000 acres of government land was available in villages around Karimnagar town. There are 180 acres in Bommakal, 104 acres in Aarepalli, 230 acres in Theegalaguttapalli, 270 in Rekurthi, 70 in Laxmipur, 50 in Sitarampur, 230 acres in Malkapur, and 800 acres in Chinthakunta.

However, 90 percent of the land has been encroached. Out of 230 acres, 100 acres in survey number 120 in Theegalaguttapalli was encroached. In Kurikyal of Gangadhara mandal, 16 acres of land (survey number 62) was also grabbed.

Government would get about Rs 200 crore if all encroached lands were resumed. Moreover, the government would get about Rs 10 lakh crore if all encroached land were retained across the State.

Srinivas requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to order an enquiry into all illegal land encroachments and protect government lands.

