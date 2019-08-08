Langar House lake cleared of water hyacinth

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Langar Houz lake which till recently was choking with hyacinth, unwanted growth and dumped waste, has now started to sport a cleaner look. The metamorphosis for one of the popular city water body came happened after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up the lake cleaning and removed all the water hyacinth from here.

Attaching fresh pictures of the cleaned lake, GHMC Khairatabad zone Commissioner Musharraf Ali Faruqui on Thursday tweeted “Langar Houz Lake cleared of water hyacinth. It had been a major nuisance and one of the two sources of mosquitoes in and around Golconda Fort,”.

He further tweeted said similar works will commence at Shah Hathim talab now.

