Laptop thief arrested in Hyderabad

Published: 15th Feb 2018 12:31 am
Updated: 15th Feb 2018 1:06 am
Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police arrested a laptop thief and recovered 21 laptops, together worth Rs 10 lakh, here on Wednesday.
According to police, E Srikanth Reddy, 32, a CCTV technician from Jeedimetla targeted hostels and bachelors’ rooms and flicked laptops while they were asleep. He was earlier arrested by the Punjagutta police in a similar case.