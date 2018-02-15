Laptop thief arrested in Hyderabad

According to police, E Srikanth Reddy, 32, a CCTV technician from Jeedimetla targeted hostels and bachelors' rooms and flicked laptops while they were asleep. He was earlier arrested by the Punjagutta police in a similar case.

By Author   |   Published: 15th Feb 2018   12:31 am Updated: 15th Feb 2018   1:06 am
Hyderabad
The West Zone police nab laptop thief at SR Nagar here on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police arrested a laptop thief and recovered 21 laptops, together worth Rs 10 lakh, here on Wednesday.

