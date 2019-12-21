LARC – ham convention begins in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:39 pm 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: At this gathering, people greet each other with their call signs and not by their names. They communicate effortlessly on their transceivers without worrying about network issues. A few others can be seen exhibiting their fabricated antennas to establish contact with distant stations and tracking satellites signals. On another side, there are experts sharing their experiences with amateurs on operating ham radios and emerging technologies during different workshops.

All this is happening at the two-day Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention (LARC) which began at the Mufakkam Jah College of Engineering here on Saturday. Over 500 amateur radio operators from across the country are participating in the convention. LARC, organised by the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club, is an attempt to provide a platform for knowledge sharing among ham operators and develop their network.

Amateur radio is a hobby practised by people from all walks of life including doctors, engineers, lawyers, farmers and students. The objective behind organising the convention was to help ham operators showcase their equipment and experiments with new techniques. This will facilitate in information dissemination and help operators keep abreast with latest technologies, club treasurer Thomas George said.

Earlier, speaking to newsmen, Ashhar Farhan, a noted homebrewer and ham radio operator said amateur radio activity was crucial in times of disasters and calamities as the ham operator could establish a communication link when all so-called trusted modes of communication like landline phones or mobile telephones fail. He said while a vast infrastructure including internet, gateway and transatlantic submerged coax connections involving billions of US dollars were necessary at the back-end for communication apps like WhatsApp, ham radios need only a battery and an antenna to start communicating with other ham operator connected to an antenna.

He said the ham radio activity was exploring science in the drawing rooms, as amateur radio operators conduct various experiments on thier own in designing radios or antennae. “Its simply research at home without sophisticated equipment”, Dr Arif Sohail, head of ECE branch, MJCET said. Another ham operator Amarendra Prasad explained how ham activity was a hobby with social responsibility. He explained that the communication on wireless sets was monitored continuously and only technical knowledge and issues would be discussed on wireless sets by the amateur radios. Only during emergencies, ham radio operators transmit genera information that could be used by authorities to take up relief operations.

While senior operators will share their knowledge, amateurs will discuss about the challenges being faced by them, he said. On Day One of the convention, experts shared tips and knowledge on home brewing with measurements, home brewing basics for beginners, machine learning, DIY satellite pass tracker and notifier. On Sunday, there will be sessions on radio programmer using FTDI Converter, limited space antennas, touch screen based controller for uBitx, supercapacitor based SMPS for 110w radios etc.

Hanumantha Rao, a ham operator from Guntur, said the sessions were very informative. More importantly, the uBitx HF wireless sets are being offered at a very low price. The uBitx, developed by Hyderabad-based HF Signals is a low-cost wireless transceiver that has become popular radio. A special workshop is being organised on uBitx to give exposure to all ham operators using the device.

Companies dealing with transceivers and other related equipment dealers have also set up their stalls at the venue, besides a flea market. This is a good initiative and as it helps us to buy the required equipment under one roof, said Kishore Kumar, a ham operator.

Why are ham radios significant?

Licensed ham operators have proved their worth by helping in rescue and relief operations through communication set ups during calamities, when communication systems collapsed. This was evident during the Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha floods and cyclones.

Club facilitates in conducting licence exams

Ham Radio is perhaps the only hobby, which requires license to practice. This license is issued by Government of India after appearing for the Amateur Station Operator’s Certificate or ASOC exams. There are two types of licences, including General and Restricted grades. The club facilitates in applying the applications for licenses at the Monitoring Station, Cherlapally. If there are more than 30 applications, the club appeals the officials to conduct the exams at a venue convenient to all applicants, said Thomas George.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.