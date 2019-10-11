Large quantities of banned Gutka seized in Adilabad again

By | Published: 2:27 pm

Adilabad: In yet another instance, police seized banned gutka being smuggled from Maharashtra to Adilabad district at a check post near Chanda (T) village in Adilabad mandal on Friday. The value is assessed to be over Rs 10 lakh. However, cops are yet to confirm the number of persons involved in the offence and cost of the products. It is second incident to be reported in the district within last 24 hours.

Sources said that the smugglers were caught when transporting large quantities of prohibited gutka packets loaded in the container, under the guise of transporting packets of sweet mouth fresheners. They were being interrogated. It is learned that six-seven persons including the driver of the vehicle had their role in the offence.

It may be recalled that three persons were booked for allegedly transporting large quantities of banned gutka, packed in 150 gunny bags, by a container at an eatery in Gudihathnoor mandal centre on Thursday early morning. The value of the packets is computed to be Rs 50 lakh in open market.

One of the accused, Riyaz Ahmed and Sunil Sharma, owner of the roadside dhaba, were taken into custody. Prime accused Sami-Ullah Khan, a trader belonging to Adilabad town, is still at large. In this case, at least six persons are suspected to have been involved and efforts are on to nab them. The container, coming from Bengaluru to Adilabad, was intercepted by cops who found the banned material.

