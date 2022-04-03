Large scale transfer of IAS, IPS officers to new districts in AP

Amaravati: With the 26 new districts in Andhra Pradesh set to function from Monday, the state government has resorted to large scale transfers of the administrative machinery.

Already, several IAS and IPS officers have been transferred to take charge in the new districts and on Sunday, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued orders appointing Joint Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers.

The new districts will begin functioning officially from Monday morning, the muhurtham for which is fixed between 9.05 a.m. and 9.45 a.m.

Consequent on formation of the new districts, Prakasam district has emerged as the biggest area-wise at 14,322 sq.km. while Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district is the largest in terms of population at 24.697 lakh. Both the districts have eight Assembly segments and 38 mandals each.

Parvatipuram Manyam district will be the smallest district with 9.25 lakh population.Visakhapatnam, which has become the sole urban district, though has only 11 mandals, is high on the population side at 19.6 lakh.

Each district has three to eight Assembly constituencies and the population ranges from 9.25 lakh to 24.5 lakh.

