Lark app launched in India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Singapore-based technology company Lark Technologies on Wednesday announced that it has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free in India. The all-in-one platform for collaboration brings together a multitude of essential work tools, including Messenger, Online Docs and Sheets, Cloud Storage, Calendar, and Video Conferencing.

The service is also extended for free to educational institutes including, schools, colleges and coaching classes across India, enabling remote working between teachers and students that will effectively and rapidly manage workflow.

“With remote working in place, we believe there is a need for effective communication and collaboration. Businesses and educational institutes are working hard to ensure continuity in work as well as distant learning. We are committed to providing accessibility via digital collaboration tools and have begun offering Lark for free. This will enable organisations regardless of size to operate effectively with no additional cost,” said Vinay Bhartia, Lark Head, India.

Lark’s free version comes with unlimited video calls (with advanced screen sharing), 200 GB of cloud storage, online collaborative docs and sheets, a smart calendar, a powerful messenger, unlimited third-party app integrations, and customisable attendance/approval workflows. These features are all synchronised so there is no longer any need to juggle between applications to get work done.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .