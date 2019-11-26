Larynx cancer survivors sing national anthem

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Despite losing their voice box i.e. larynx due to cancer, over 50 patients from across the country sang the national anthem with enthusiasm and fervour. Though it is not easy to regain the lost voice, cancer patients proved that they can bounce back in life with the encouragement from their relatives and guidance from doctors.

On Monday, patients, their relatives, doctors and speech therapists participated in a get-together at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) to spread awareness about the ailment and to prove that it is possible to lead a normal and quality life.

“Through sheer hard work, one can overcome any disability. Such get-togethers give confidence among people who are forced to remain silent due to loss of their larynx,” senior oncologist, Head and Neck division, BIACH&RI, Dr Chandra Sekhar Rao.

With an intent to bring laryngectomy patients into the mainstream and help them to lead an independent, confident and constructive life with self esteem, a self help group for the laryngectomy patients was started Surgical Oncology Department of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

On the occasion, ML Srinivas and Giridhar, relatives of patients suffering from cancer donated Laryngeal Voice Prosthesis machines to five eligible patients. Senior oncologists from the hospital, friends, relatives, members from various voluntary organisations and patients were present in the self help group meeting.

