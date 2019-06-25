Laste date to apply for INSPIRE awards is July 31

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online nominations for Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) awards under Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge (MANAK) scheme is July 31. The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology to foster creativity and innovative thinking among schoolchildren.

Students studying in Class VI to X in government, aided, unaided private and Central schools can submit their nominations online through the website http://www.inspireawards-dst.gov.in/. Selected students will be awarded Rs 10,000 for development of the project and students can upload their nominations online through the website.