Last date extended for online application to Tribal Welfare schools

By | Published: 3:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions into class VI in the Tribal Welfare Residential School of Fine Arts for Girls (Jangammet) and Tribal Welfare School of Fine Arts for Boys (Kothur) from June 5 to 9.

Candidates have been advised to visit the Gurukulam website www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for online application and other details. The Society said candidates would be intimated about the dates for downloading hall tickets and entrance exam over the phone and through SMS.

