Last date for admission into IPE programme extended

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise has extended the late date for filing applications for admission in its PGDM programmes class March 15.

The IPE is offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management – General;

PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Services;

PGDM – Marketing Management;

PGDM – International Business;

PGDM – Human Resource Management;

Executive PGDM.

Up to Rs two lakh is offered as scholarship to students with top scores in CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT.

Interested management aspirants may visit IPE website (www.ipeindia.org) and apply.

For further details contact: 1800 120 4473 / 93919 32129 / 99495 07969.

