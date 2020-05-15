Last date for DEECET online applications extended to June 5

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting online applications for the Diploma Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020 has been extended up to June 5.

The DEECET 2020 is conducted for admissions into a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education offered by the Government District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and Private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions in the State for the batch 2020-22.

For further details, visit the website www.deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

