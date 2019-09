Last date for distance courses at MANUU is Sep 30

By | Published: 12:20 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admission into various distance programmes offered by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is September 30.

According to Prof. Abul Kalam, Director I/c, Directorate of Distance Education, the e-prospectus and online application forms are available on link https://manuucoe.in/ddeonlineadmission19.

For further details contact Student Support Unit helpline numbers 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extension 2207) or visit university website www.manuu.ac.in. The candidates can also contact or visit any regional centres/sub-regional centres of MANUU.