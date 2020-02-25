Last date for instalment of Haj pilgrimage-2020 on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee, through a press release, said that Tuesday will be the last date for paying the first advance instalment of Haj 2020 pilgrimage. The amount of Rs 81,000 should be paid by the provisionally selected candidates either online via ‘www.hajcommittee.gov.in” or in Haj Committee of India account maintained with SBI or UBI, the release added.

