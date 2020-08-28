Last date for merit-scholarship Oct 31

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for applying for the merit-scholarship offered by the Ministry of Education, New Delhi, for fresh applicants is October 31.

Students who have passed intermediate course in March 2020 and pursuing higher studies in 2020-21 can apply through the website http://scholarships.gov.in, a press release said.

The last date for first renewal for 2019-20 batch, second renewal for 2018-19, third renewal for 2017-18, and fourth renewal for 2016-17 batches is October 31. Board of Intermediate Education on Friday said the Ministry of Education has allotted 2,570 scholarships to Telangana for fresh applications for the year 2020-21.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be placed on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

