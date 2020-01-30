Last date for PG Diploma courses extended

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for the admissions into Advanced PG Diploma courses in Healthcare is extended up to February 7. The Advanced PG Diploma courses in Healthcare are Anesthesia Technology, Cath Lab.

Technology, Dialysis Technology, Emergency Medical Care, Echo Cardiography and Sonography, Health Care Management, Medical Imaging Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Informatics, Operation Theatre Technology, Physician Assistant, Respiratory Therapy Technology, Insurance and Billing Technology and Health Care Technology.

These courses are offered by different hospitals affiliated to the Osmania University. Interested candidates can visit the websites, www.ouadmissions.com; www.osmania.ac.in for the list of hospitals and other details.

